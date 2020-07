11640 Netleaf Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

BACKS TO LAKE AND GREEN BELT. IRON FENCE WITH VIEWS OF POND. GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN, WOOD FLRS IN HALL,DEN, AND FORMAL DINING. SPLIT BEDROOMS, GOOD SIZE ROOMS. MASTER HAS SEPERATE SHOWER, HIS AND HER VANITIES, AND LG GARDEN TUB. LG. MASTER CLOSET. DEN WITH FIREPLACE AND VIEW OF LAKE.. NEW CARPET INSTALLED IN MASTER AND TWO MIDDLE BEDROOMS DUE TO PET ODOR FROM FORMER TENANTS PETS! BACK DOOR SCREEN REPLACED! OPEN PATIO, IRON FENCE FOR VIEWS OF LAKE. Appl. fee $45 per adult over 18. Copy of driver's license and 3 pay stubs uploaded with appl. 2 yr lease. or one year at $1850 a mo.Apply online.