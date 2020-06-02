All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1161 Crest Meadow Drive

1161 Crest Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Crest Meadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful Home that looks more like a model home and seemingly better. Gorgeous decorator colors with stone edged landscaping meets a high ceiling in entry way and Dining room. There are fabulous hardwood floors in the home, along with a large kitchen that has granite countertops. Secluded master Suite with Garden Tub. Additional Bedroom & Bathroom located downstairs. Huge upstairs game room with media room that has wall lamps. The 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths are located upstairs. Large patio in the back with a private yard. Available 10/14/18. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Crest Meadow Drive have any available units?
1161 Crest Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Crest Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1161 Crest Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Crest Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Crest Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Crest Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1161 Crest Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1161 Crest Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 1161 Crest Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1161 Crest Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 Crest Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Crest Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1161 Crest Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Crest Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1161 Crest Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Crest Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 Crest Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

