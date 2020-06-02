1161 Crest Meadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly game room media room

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room media room cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful Home that looks more like a model home and seemingly better. Gorgeous decorator colors with stone edged landscaping meets a high ceiling in entry way and Dining room. There are fabulous hardwood floors in the home, along with a large kitchen that has granite countertops. Secluded master Suite with Garden Tub. Additional Bedroom & Bathroom located downstairs. Huge upstairs game room with media room that has wall lamps. The 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths are located upstairs. Large patio in the back with a private yard. Available 10/14/18. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Contact us to schedule a showing.