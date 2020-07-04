All apartments in Fort Worth
11504 Aspen Creek Drive

Location

11504 Aspen Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Formal dining upon entering this wonderful 3-2-2 leads to open kitchen with eat in dining area, breakfast bar, lots of counter top and cabinet space. Kitchen opens to living room with fireplace and leads to the master bedroom in the back of the house. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and tub and large walk-in closet. Fresh paint throughout and update fixtures. Mowing every other week and pest control included with lease. Open patio and small garden area in the back yard, community pools are spread out in this high sought after neighborhood along with parks and playgrounds. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11504 Aspen Creek Drive have any available units?
11504 Aspen Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11504 Aspen Creek Drive have?
Some of 11504 Aspen Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11504 Aspen Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11504 Aspen Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11504 Aspen Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11504 Aspen Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11504 Aspen Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11504 Aspen Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 11504 Aspen Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11504 Aspen Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11504 Aspen Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11504 Aspen Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 11504 Aspen Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 11504 Aspen Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11504 Aspen Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11504 Aspen Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

