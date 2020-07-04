11504 Aspen Creek Drive

Amenities

Formal dining upon entering this wonderful 3-2-2 leads to open kitchen with eat in dining area, breakfast bar, lots of counter top and cabinet space. Kitchen opens to living room with fireplace and leads to the master bedroom in the back of the house. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and tub and large walk-in closet. Fresh paint throughout and update fixtures. Mowing every other week and pest control included with lease. Open patio and small garden area in the back yard, community pools are spread out in this high sought after neighborhood along with parks and playgrounds. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.