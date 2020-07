Amenities

Completely renovated property located in highly sought after subdivision at the village of Woodland springs. This beautiful home went through massive update including Fresh paint, flooring, carpets and so much more. This open inviting floor plan includes 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 and half bath, 2 living area and 2 dinning areas. This Gorgeous floor plan is a must see, hurry before this one is gone!