Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:34 AM

1140 Bridle Latch Drive

1140 Bridle Latch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Bridle Latch Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located in the Award Winning Northwest ISD, this home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bath, formal living, formal dining, family room, game room, wood floors throughout downstairs, art niches, arched doorways, crown molding, corner lot with a large yard, and covered patio. Spacious kitchen has a breakfast bar, island, gas cooktop, tile backsplash, built in desk, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has dual sinks, jetted garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Upstairs is a game rm with vaulted ceilings, 2 bath, and 3 bedrooms 1 with a private bath. Comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer, freezer, grill, and playset.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Bridle Latch Drive have any available units?
1140 Bridle Latch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 Bridle Latch Drive have?
Some of 1140 Bridle Latch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Bridle Latch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Bridle Latch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Bridle Latch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1140 Bridle Latch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1140 Bridle Latch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Bridle Latch Drive offers parking.
Does 1140 Bridle Latch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 Bridle Latch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Bridle Latch Drive have a pool?
No, 1140 Bridle Latch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Bridle Latch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1140 Bridle Latch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Bridle Latch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 Bridle Latch Drive has units with dishwashers.

