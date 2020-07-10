1140 Bridle Latch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Located in the Award Winning Northwest ISD, this home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bath, formal living, formal dining, family room, game room, wood floors throughout downstairs, art niches, arched doorways, crown molding, corner lot with a large yard, and covered patio. Spacious kitchen has a breakfast bar, island, gas cooktop, tile backsplash, built in desk, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has dual sinks, jetted garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Upstairs is a game rm with vaulted ceilings, 2 bath, and 3 bedrooms 1 with a private bath. Comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer, freezer, grill, and playset.