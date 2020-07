Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Almost new 1.5 story rental built by D.R. Horton has 3 car garage and 3 full baths Home features 3 bedrooms, 1 office that can be used as a 4th bedroom and a game room upstairs with a full bath and closet. Large open kitchen includes updated appliances, cabinets, granite counter tops, and island with electric outlets. Outside you will enjoy large extended patio with plenty of yard to play. Lease length min 1 year. Pets subject to additional security deposit