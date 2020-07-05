11053 Hawks Landing Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

YOU FOUND IT! Come and see this charming house,over 1800 sqft, built in 2010, with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Has a very functional and open, floor plan, many upgrades with granite counter tops in the kitchen, a flat cook stove with built in microwave; kitchen open to the living room, wood burning fire place. Very spacious Master bedroom, with bay windows, master bath with double sinks, large tub, separate sower and big walk in closed. Very private backyard with cover patio, great for having a grill with friends and family. NWISD, close to highways and Alliance Mall, Costco, Alliance hospitals.