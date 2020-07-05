All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

11053 Hawks Landing Road

11053 Hawks Landing Road · No Longer Available
Location

11053 Hawks Landing Road, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
YOU FOUND IT! Come and see this charming house,over 1800 sqft, built in 2010, with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Has a very functional and open, floor plan, many upgrades with granite counter tops in the kitchen, a flat cook stove with built in microwave; kitchen open to the living room, wood burning fire place. Very spacious Master bedroom, with bay windows, master bath with double sinks, large tub, separate sower and big walk in closed. Very private backyard with cover patio, great for having a grill with friends and family. NWISD, close to highways and Alliance Mall, Costco, Alliance hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11053 Hawks Landing Road have any available units?
11053 Hawks Landing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11053 Hawks Landing Road have?
Some of 11053 Hawks Landing Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11053 Hawks Landing Road currently offering any rent specials?
11053 Hawks Landing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11053 Hawks Landing Road pet-friendly?
No, 11053 Hawks Landing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11053 Hawks Landing Road offer parking?
No, 11053 Hawks Landing Road does not offer parking.
Does 11053 Hawks Landing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11053 Hawks Landing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11053 Hawks Landing Road have a pool?
No, 11053 Hawks Landing Road does not have a pool.
Does 11053 Hawks Landing Road have accessible units?
No, 11053 Hawks Landing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11053 Hawks Landing Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11053 Hawks Landing Road has units with dishwashers.

