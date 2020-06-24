1105 Trinidad Drive

Amenities
Mission Ridge Estates. Spacious master bedroom,master bedroom includes double vanity, walk-in closet. Open kitchen with breakfast nook and lots of storage. Large backyard with plenty of room for children and pets. The home features Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets.