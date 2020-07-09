All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:36 AM

1100 5th St

1100 W 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

1100 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
volleyball court
Im subletting an apartment in downtown Fort Worth available as soon as possible!

Very convenient location in between downtown and Montgomery plaza. Great place to live with great amenities. Great gym, pool, indoor basketball court, sand volleyball court and place to relax for fun or business.
Pet friendly with a dog park and decent patio space. 1 bed 1 bath. Low price for a downtown apartment.

Contact me if interested or share if you know of someone else interested and for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 5th St have any available units?
1100 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 5th St have?
Some of 1100 5th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1100 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 1100 5th St offer parking?
No, 1100 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 1100 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 5th St have a pool?
Yes, 1100 5th St has a pool.
Does 1100 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1100 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.

