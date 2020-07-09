1100 5th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym pool volleyball court

Im subletting an apartment in downtown Fort Worth available as soon as possible!



Very convenient location in between downtown and Montgomery plaza. Great place to live with great amenities. Great gym, pool, indoor basketball court, sand volleyball court and place to relax for fun or business.

Pet friendly with a dog park and decent patio space. 1 bed 1 bath. Low price for a downtown apartment.



Contact me if interested or share if you know of someone else interested and for more details.