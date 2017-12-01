10909 Hornby St

10909 Hornby Street, Fort Worth, TX 76108 Chapel Creek Ranch
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features an open living with a wood burning fireplace and separate formal dining area. Large kitchen with tons of storage space and stainless steel appliances. Big fenced in back yard with storage building in the back for your outdoor equipment. Conveniently located close to schools and shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
