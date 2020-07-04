All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10908 S Deauville Circle S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10908 S Deauville Circle S
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

10908 S Deauville Circle S

10908 Deauville Cir S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10908 Deauville Cir S, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great house that has been updated with new vinyl wood flooring and paint throughout. The kitchen has a new stove and microwave and features an eat in area in front of bay window. The family room is large with a wood burning fireplace and is adjacent to a formal dining area. The master bedroom is large and the master bathroom has double sinks, huge tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. The blinds, ceiling fans and light fixtures are new throughout the house. Large patio in the back with mature trees. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10908 S Deauville Circle S have any available units?
10908 S Deauville Circle S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10908 S Deauville Circle S have?
Some of 10908 S Deauville Circle S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10908 S Deauville Circle S currently offering any rent specials?
10908 S Deauville Circle S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10908 S Deauville Circle S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10908 S Deauville Circle S is pet friendly.
Does 10908 S Deauville Circle S offer parking?
Yes, 10908 S Deauville Circle S offers parking.
Does 10908 S Deauville Circle S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10908 S Deauville Circle S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10908 S Deauville Circle S have a pool?
No, 10908 S Deauville Circle S does not have a pool.
Does 10908 S Deauville Circle S have accessible units?
No, 10908 S Deauville Circle S does not have accessible units.
Does 10908 S Deauville Circle S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10908 S Deauville Circle S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University