10721 Deauville Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108 Chapel Creek Ranch
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom home in White Settlement ISD with one and a half bathrooms. Large open concept living area with a coat closet off front entry. Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the entire home. The nice sized kitchen is open to the breakfast room. The secondary bedrooms both have double closets. The master has a walk in closet and connecting bath. Enjoy evenings in the oversized backyard. Cute three bedroom home in White Settlement ISD with one and a half bathrooms. Large open concept living area with a coat closet off front entry. Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the entire home. The nice sized kitchen is open to the breakfast room. The secondary bedrooms both have double closets. The master has a walk in closet and connecting bath. Enjoy evenings in the oversized backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10721 Deauville Drive have any available units?
10721 Deauville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10721 Deauville Drive have?
Some of 10721 Deauville Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 Deauville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10721 Deauville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.