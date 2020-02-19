All apartments in Fort Worth
10721 Deauville Drive

Location

10721 Deauville Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom home in White Settlement ISD with one and a half bathrooms. Large open concept living area with a coat closet off front entry. Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the entire home. The nice sized kitchen is open to the breakfast room. The secondary bedrooms both have double closets. The master has a walk in closet and connecting bath. Enjoy evenings in the oversized backyard.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10721 Deauville Drive have any available units?
10721 Deauville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10721 Deauville Drive have?
Some of 10721 Deauville Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 Deauville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10721 Deauville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10721 Deauville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10721 Deauville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10721 Deauville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10721 Deauville Drive offers parking.
Does 10721 Deauville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10721 Deauville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10721 Deauville Drive have a pool?
No, 10721 Deauville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10721 Deauville Drive have accessible units?
No, 10721 Deauville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10721 Deauville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10721 Deauville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

