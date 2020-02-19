10721 Deauville Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cute three bedroom home in White Settlement ISD with one and a half bathrooms. Large open concept living area with a coat closet off front entry. Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the entire home. The nice sized kitchen is open to the breakfast room. The secondary bedrooms both have double closets. The master has a walk in closet and connecting bath. Enjoy evenings in the oversized backyard.

Cute three bedroom home in White Settlement ISD with one and a half bathrooms. Large open concept living area with a coat closet off front entry. Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the entire home. The nice sized kitchen is open to the breakfast room. The secondary bedrooms both have double closets. The master has a walk in closet and connecting bath. Enjoy evenings in the oversized backyard.