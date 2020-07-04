10517 Splitridge Court

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with covered back patio. This home is move-in ready and a must see!

Brand new carpet. Great neighborhood. Close to I-30. Split bedrooms in the home and a 2 car garage. See this one today! Available now.