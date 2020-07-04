All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

10517 Splitridge Court, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with covered back patio. This home is move-in ready and a must see!
Brand new carpet. Great neighborhood. Close to I-30. Split bedrooms in the home and a 2 car garage. See this one today! Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10517 Splitridge Court have any available units?
10517 Splitridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10517 Splitridge Court have?
Some of 10517 Splitridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10517 Splitridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
10517 Splitridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10517 Splitridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 10517 Splitridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10517 Splitridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 10517 Splitridge Court offers parking.
Does 10517 Splitridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10517 Splitridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10517 Splitridge Court have a pool?
No, 10517 Splitridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 10517 Splitridge Court have accessible units?
No, 10517 Splitridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10517 Splitridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10517 Splitridge Court has units with dishwashers.

