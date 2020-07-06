10321 Pyrite Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful Brick & Stone with front porch! 4-2-2 with formal dining or 2 living areas. 3 way Split with 4th bedroom at front for perfect office. Lg. kitchen with Island breakfast bar. Stainless steel appls and blt in planning desk. Granite counters in kitchen and baths. Kitchen is open to living area. Master bedroom is at the back for total privacy. ONE blk to pool and Club House! Easy access to Metroplex. Great School District! Appl fee $45 per adult over 18 years of age. 3 pay stubs, copy of picture ID.

Appl on line at Broker's web page under leases.