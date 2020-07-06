All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10321 Pyrite Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10321 Pyrite Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:06 AM

10321 Pyrite Drive

10321 Pyrite Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10321 Pyrite Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Trails Of Fossil Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Brick & Stone with front porch! 4-2-2 with formal dining or 2 living areas. 3 way Split with 4th bedroom at front for perfect office. Lg. kitchen with Island breakfast bar. Stainless steel appls and blt in planning desk. Granite counters in kitchen and baths. Kitchen is open to living area. Master bedroom is at the back for total privacy. ONE blk to pool and Club House! Easy access to Metroplex. Great School District! Appl fee $45 per adult over 18 years of age. 3 pay stubs, copy of picture ID.
Appl on line at Broker's web page under leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10321 Pyrite Drive have any available units?
10321 Pyrite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10321 Pyrite Drive have?
Some of 10321 Pyrite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10321 Pyrite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10321 Pyrite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10321 Pyrite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10321 Pyrite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10321 Pyrite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10321 Pyrite Drive offers parking.
Does 10321 Pyrite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10321 Pyrite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10321 Pyrite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10321 Pyrite Drive has a pool.
Does 10321 Pyrite Drive have accessible units?
No, 10321 Pyrite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10321 Pyrite Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10321 Pyrite Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University