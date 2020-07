Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Make lasting memories in this charming home! The interior features plush carpet and tile flooring, a fireplace, recessed lighting, and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances, ample cabinet space, and a breakfast nook for mornings with the family. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the spacious patio in the fenced backyard. Don't let this home get away, apply online today!