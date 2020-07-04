All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10311 Stoney Bridge Court

10311 Stoney Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

10311 Stoney Bridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available November 1, 2018...maybe a little sooner. Single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage located on a cul de sac street. Lots of interior remodeling is being done and photos will be posted soon. Tile flooring throughout the house. All new interior paint. Vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom and bathroom are at opposite ends of the house from the two other bedrooms. There are 2 eating areas and a wood burning fireplace. Fenced rear yard and a 2 car garage with opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10311 Stoney Bridge Court have any available units?
10311 Stoney Bridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10311 Stoney Bridge Court have?
Some of 10311 Stoney Bridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10311 Stoney Bridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
10311 Stoney Bridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10311 Stoney Bridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 10311 Stoney Bridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10311 Stoney Bridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 10311 Stoney Bridge Court offers parking.
Does 10311 Stoney Bridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10311 Stoney Bridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10311 Stoney Bridge Court have a pool?
No, 10311 Stoney Bridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 10311 Stoney Bridge Court have accessible units?
No, 10311 Stoney Bridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10311 Stoney Bridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10311 Stoney Bridge Court has units with dishwashers.

