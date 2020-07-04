10311 Stoney Bridge Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available November 1, 2018...maybe a little sooner. Single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage located on a cul de sac street. Lots of interior remodeling is being done and photos will be posted soon. Tile flooring throughout the house. All new interior paint. Vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom and bathroom are at opposite ends of the house from the two other bedrooms. There are 2 eating areas and a wood burning fireplace. Fenced rear yard and a 2 car garage with opener.