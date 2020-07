Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well-maintained half duplex with three bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. Open floor plan with a wood burning fireplace. Stainless appliances and a spacious dining area. The master bedroom is large enough for a king sized bed, and the master bath boasts a large vanity, walk-in closet, and linen closet. The secondary bedrooms are split from the master. The small backyard has an open patio and is surrounded by a new, wood privacy fence.