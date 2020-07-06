All apartments in Fort Worth
10105 Red Bluff Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

10105 Red Bluff Lane

10105 Red Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10105 Red Bluff Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Fresh and ready . Great arches and open concept living. Spacious kitchen has large island, new refrigerator 12-2020, updated stove top and and dishwasher within the last couple years. Cozy gas log fireplace in living room. Laminate flooring in living, formal dining and one bedroom. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Ceiling fans and decorative lighting throughout. Exceptionally clean home ready for great new tenants that will take care of it. Roomy backyard with covered patio that has access from breakfast area and Master. Sprinkler system. Neighborhood includes community pool, a basketball court, walking paths, playgrounds and more. Northwest ISD school system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 19 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10105 Red Bluff Lane have any available units?
10105 Red Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10105 Red Bluff Lane have?
Some of 10105 Red Bluff Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10105 Red Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10105 Red Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10105 Red Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10105 Red Bluff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10105 Red Bluff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10105 Red Bluff Lane offers parking.
Does 10105 Red Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10105 Red Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10105 Red Bluff Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10105 Red Bluff Lane has a pool.
Does 10105 Red Bluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 10105 Red Bluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10105 Red Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10105 Red Bluff Lane has units with dishwashers.

