1007 W Bluff Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Magnificent 3 story 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of downtown. Soaring ceilings and lots of windows accent the spacious open concept. Perfect home for a large family, or great for entertaining, with plenty of gathering spaces and large rooms. This unique 3 bedroom townhome has storage galore and high ceilings throughout. New gas oven cooktop combo in kitchen. Washer Dryer and refrigerator included. Just a short walk to our Fort Worth Cultural Arts District. Enjoy fine dining, museums, the FW Zoo, and shopping just to mention a few entertainment options. Call agent for an appointment to view.