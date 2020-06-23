All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1007 W Bluff Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1007 W Bluff Street
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:41 AM

1007 W Bluff Street

1007 West Bluff Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Downtown Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1007 West Bluff Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Magnificent 3 story 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of downtown. Soaring ceilings and lots of windows accent the spacious open concept. Perfect home for a large family, or great for entertaining, with plenty of gathering spaces and large rooms. This unique 3 bedroom townhome has storage galore and high ceilings throughout. New gas oven cooktop combo in kitchen. Washer Dryer and refrigerator included. Just a short walk to our Fort Worth Cultural Arts District. Enjoy fine dining, museums, the FW Zoo, and shopping just to mention a few entertainment options. Call agent for an appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 W Bluff Street have any available units?
1007 W Bluff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 W Bluff Street have?
Some of 1007 W Bluff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 W Bluff Street currently offering any rent specials?
1007 W Bluff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 W Bluff Street pet-friendly?
No, 1007 W Bluff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1007 W Bluff Street offer parking?
No, 1007 W Bluff Street does not offer parking.
Does 1007 W Bluff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 W Bluff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 W Bluff Street have a pool?
No, 1007 W Bluff Street does not have a pool.
Does 1007 W Bluff Street have accessible units?
No, 1007 W Bluff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 W Bluff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 W Bluff Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University