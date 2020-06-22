All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1005 Minden Street

1005 Minden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Minden Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Brentmoor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
This cozy three bedroom home sits right off of I35 and Ripy on the South side of Fort Worth. Ceramic tile through out most of the home and carpet in the garage addition. Kitchen cabinets have been all painted and counter tops have all been resurfaced. The garage room does have a closet and if needed could be used as a bedroom and has its own access door that leads to the yard. The home has been given all new paint and bathrooms have had all surfaces refinished. This home is priced to move so make your appointment today! Pets are on a case by case and OTHER FEES DO APPLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Minden Street have any available units?
1005 Minden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1005 Minden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Minden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Minden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Minden Street is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Minden Street offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Minden Street offers parking.
Does 1005 Minden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Minden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Minden Street have a pool?
No, 1005 Minden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Minden Street have accessible units?
No, 1005 Minden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Minden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Minden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Minden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Minden Street does not have units with air conditioning.

