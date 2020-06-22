1005 Minden Street

Amenities

This cozy three bedroom home sits right off of I35 and Ripy on the South side of Fort Worth. Ceramic tile through out most of the home and carpet in the garage addition. Kitchen cabinets have been all painted and counter tops have all been resurfaced. The garage room does have a closet and if needed could be used as a bedroom and has its own access door that leads to the yard. The home has been given all new paint and bathrooms have had all surfaces refinished. This home is priced to move so make your appointment today! Pets are on a case by case and OTHER FEES DO APPLY.