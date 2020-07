Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AMAZING 4-2-2 NESTLED JUST OFF 30 AND CHAPEL CREEK IN SMALL SUBDIVISION. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, HUGE COVERED BACK PORCH WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING. BIG KITCHEN WITH WRAP AROUND BREAKFAST BAR AND GRANITE COUNTERS. FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH SINK AND OVER-SIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. LAST HOME ON A DEAD END STREET. BACKS UP TO COVENANT CLASSICAL SCHOOL.