10004 Dolerite Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Rare Opportunity to lease a more like new home and ready to move-in! This spacious and immaculate single story house encompasses 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with an option for study space. An open with bright and light kitchen features granite counters with matching appliances and ample cabinet space. A warm and welcoming living space for entertaining guests. The master suite is a spacious retreat with a deep walk-in closet. A pergola for partial shade is a retreat for backyard lovers. Close to park, and neighborhood swimming pool and trails for all outdoor needs. Easily accessible to all major shopping and dining