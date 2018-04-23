All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

10004 Dolerite Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Rare Opportunity to lease a more like new home and ready to move-in! This spacious and immaculate single story house encompasses 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with an option for study space. An open with bright and light kitchen features granite counters with matching appliances and ample cabinet space. A warm and welcoming living space for entertaining guests. The master suite is a spacious retreat with a deep walk-in closet. A pergola for partial shade is a retreat for backyard lovers. Close to park, and neighborhood swimming pool and trails for all outdoor needs. Easily accessible to all major shopping and dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10004 Dolerite Drive have any available units?
10004 Dolerite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10004 Dolerite Drive have?
Some of 10004 Dolerite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10004 Dolerite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10004 Dolerite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10004 Dolerite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10004 Dolerite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10004 Dolerite Drive offer parking?
No, 10004 Dolerite Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10004 Dolerite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10004 Dolerite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10004 Dolerite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10004 Dolerite Drive has a pool.
Does 10004 Dolerite Drive have accessible units?
No, 10004 Dolerite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10004 Dolerite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10004 Dolerite Drive has units with dishwashers.

