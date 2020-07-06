10000 Dolerite Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHARMING SINGLE-STORY house BOASTING AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN! Very well maintained three-bedroom home with added flex room to use as a study or game room. Great floor plan with open kitchen, dining and family room. Split master with walk in closet. Sub division includes Parks, walking trails, playgrounds and community pool. Great Schools. MOVE IN READY!!!

Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Non-refundable pet fee is $350 each for small pets. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information.