10000 Dolerite Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10000 Dolerite Drive

10000 Dolerite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10000 Dolerite Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHARMING SINGLE-STORY house BOASTING AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN! Very well maintained three-bedroom home with added flex room to use as a study or game room. Great floor plan with open kitchen, dining and family room. Split master with walk in closet. Sub division includes Parks, walking trails, playgrounds and community pool. Great Schools. MOVE IN READY!!!
Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Non-refundable pet fee is $350 each for small pets. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

