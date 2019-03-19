All apartments in Fate
901 Silktree Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

901 Silktree Drive

901 Silktree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

901 Silktree Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Silktree Drive have any available units?
901 Silktree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 901 Silktree Drive have?
Some of 901 Silktree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Silktree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
901 Silktree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Silktree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 901 Silktree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 901 Silktree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 901 Silktree Drive offers parking.
Does 901 Silktree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Silktree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Silktree Drive have a pool?
No, 901 Silktree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 901 Silktree Drive have accessible units?
No, 901 Silktree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Silktree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Silktree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Silktree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Silktree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
