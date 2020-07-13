/
apartments with pool
21 Apartments for rent in Fate, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
516 La Grange Drive
516 La Grange Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1837 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom Home with Beautiful Stone Fireplace & Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, handcrafted and designed custom cabinet, 20 inch tiles with glass inserts, Jacuzzi tub, energy start home, rediant barrier, ceiling
Results within 5 miles of Fate
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
980 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Caruth Lake
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,286
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
124 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,035
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sonoma Court Apartment Homes.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
10 Units Available
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from the lake and nearby shopping and dining. European-style architecture with modern finishes. W/D hookup in unit. Community has a beautiful tennis court and pool. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
407 George Drive
407 George, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2064 sqft
1 story 4 bed 2 bath cozy home in Rockwall ISD. Easy access to I-30, close to Rockwall and 30 minutes drive to downtown Dallas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1617 Audrey Drive
1617 Audrey Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1138 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
901 Loganwood Drive
901 Loganwood Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1373 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
951 Bowie Drive
951 Bowie Drive, Lavon, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2110 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Large Living Areas that has easy access to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Wood floors in the master bedroom and living areas. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
500 Milo Way
500 Milo Way, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1891 sqft
Check out the Josephine Jewel completed in November of 2019. This home sits on a corner lot with a huge backyard with covered porch.
Results within 10 miles of Fate
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
15 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,707
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
23 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
71 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,356
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
31 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
935 sqft
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1156 sqft
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard, where functional style and comfort are the essence of home at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1324 Land Oak
1324 Land Oak Road, Hunt County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2070 sqft
1324 Land Oak Available 08/08/20 Beautiful home in the Verandah - Beautiful home on corner lot with open floor plan design. High vaulted ceiling in living room with fireplace.
