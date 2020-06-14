14 Apartments for rent in Fate, TX with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fate renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
188 Baldwin Drive
188 Baldwin Drive, Fate, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2737 sqft
Rockwall ISD in CHAMBERLAIN CROSSING community!!! Beautiful home has 4 bed 3 full & 1 half bath plus a study. Hardwood entry and hall lead to a large family room.
Results within 5 miles of Fate
Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
11 Units Available
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sonoma Court Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Caruth Lake
8 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1250 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
145 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,020
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1416 Hunters Glen
1416 Hunters Glen, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2510 sqft
Perfect home for a big family! Updated and move in ready! The Kitchen is light and bright with granite cttps, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and pantry! Downstairs you will find an open floor plan with spacious family room featuring a lovely
Results within 10 miles of Fate
Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
123 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
13 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
16 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
29 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,208
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
45 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fate, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fate renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

