3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fate, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Fireberry Drive
405 Fireberry Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,950 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
243 Thatcher Drive
243 Thatcher Drive, Fate, TX
Welcome to this beautiful home built by Lennar Homes! It features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, an oversized yard, open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and as a bonus, it includes the refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
227 Citrus Drive
227 Citrus Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1634 sqft
welcome home to this open-concept, modernize, move-in ready, like-new, single story home with a gourmet, galley kitchen that overlooks the family room and dining room for easy entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
311 Sugarberry Lane
311 Sugarberry Lane, Fate, TX
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
516 La Grange Drive
516 La Grange Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1837 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom Home with Beautiful Stone Fireplace & Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, handcrafted and designed custom cabinet, 20 inch tiles with glass inserts, Jacuzzi tub, energy start home, rediant barrier, ceiling
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
188 Baldwin Drive
188 Baldwin Drive, Fate, TX
Rockwall ISD in CHAMBERLAIN CROSSING community!!! Beautiful home has 4 bed 3 full & 1 half bath plus a study. Hardwood entry and hall lead to a large family room.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
522 Laurel Ln
522 Laurel Lane, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1849 sqft
Beautiful home close to restaurants and great shopping. Just minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard. The home is complete with nice kitchen appliances. Three-bedroom, two bathrooms with a two-car garage. Rental Terms: $49 App Fee Per Adult.
Results within 1 mile of Fate
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
104 Waxberry Drive
104 Waxberry Dr, Rockwall County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1751 sqft
Spring Meadow in Royse City (Fate). 3BR, 2BA + Tray Ceilings + Fireplace + Patio + Kitchen Island + Smart Home - 1751 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Fate
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Caruth Lake
9 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1250 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Loganwood Drive
901 Loganwood Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1373 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8277 Private Road 5397
8277 Private Road 5397, Collin County, TX
Wow!!! This exceptional home on about 3 acres with open concept floorplan, stunning pool and huge barn that has been completely updated all throughout. Granite & stainless kitchen island with walk-in butlers pantry. Split bedrooms with a gameroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Rosemary Drive
505 Rosemary Drive, Royse City, TX
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,106 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1416 Hunters Glen
1416 Hunters Glen, Royse City, TX
Perfect home for a big family! Updated and move in ready! The Kitchen is light and bright with granite cttps, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and pantry! Downstairs you will find an open floor plan with spacious family room featuring a lovely
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
407 George Drive
407 George, Royse City, TX
1 story 4 bed 2 bath cozy home in Rockwall ISD. Easy access to I-30, close to Rockwall and 30 minutes drive to downtown Dallas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Sabine Circle
2501 Sabine Cir, Royse City, TX
Fabulous 2 story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in the golf course community of Stone River Estates.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
914 Saint Matthew Circle
914 Saint Matthew Circle, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2211 sqft
Beautiful Custom Built House with fabulous water lake view. Open Floor Plan, High Ceiling, Granite Counter Top in kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances, 42in wood cabinets. family room with gas start Fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
322 Kerens St
322 Kerens Street, Nevada, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1268 sqft
*******Available for immediate move in.****** Seeking a home with an option to purchase? This home is offered for lease or sale.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
909 Meadowdale Drive
909 Meadowdale Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1612 sqft
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,612 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Fate
Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
123 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
29 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
17 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
17 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
