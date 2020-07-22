Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fate, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Fate should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and your pet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
950 Decker Drive
950 Decker Dr, Rockwall County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2092 sqft
Gorgeous & Move In Ready! This 2018 Home features a spacious kitchen with built in microwave, SS appliances, tile backsplash, granite counters & large granite island overlooking the combined dining & living areas making for an awesome open concept

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
308 Saw Mill Road
308 Saw Mill Rd, Rockwall County, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1577 sqft
Built in 2019 property. 4 beds 2 baths. Big backyard and pet friendly. Ready to move in ! (Refrigerator is ready for tenants to use) $50 per adult per application.
Results within 5 miles of Fate
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,319
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
3 Units Available
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from the lake and nearby shopping and dining. European-style architecture with modern finishes. W/D hookup in unit. Community has a beautiful tennis court and pool. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
293 Units Available
Rockwall Lake Estates
Royalton at Rockwall Downes
2300 Discovery Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1460 sqft
Rockwall, Texas will be home to a brand new, luxury apartment community! The Royalton at Rockwall Downes will be ideally located at the entrance to the Rockwall Technology Business Park and near the Interstate 30, providing easy access to all that
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
980 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
Caruth Lake
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
113 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,035
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
10 Units Available
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,259
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sonoma Court Apartment Homes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2492 Saldana Dr.
2492 Saldana Dr, Rockwall County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1609 sqft
Enjoy this almost-new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fate! This open floorplan has a nice-sized living room, breakfast nook and kitchen, featuring granite counter tops with plenty of cabinets, ceramic tile in the common areas and carpet in the
Results within 10 miles of Fate
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
24 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
13 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,074
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
$
37 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,191
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,079
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
$
62 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,331
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
$
29 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard, where functional style and comfort are the essence of home at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
935 sqft
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Fate, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Fate should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Fate may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Fate. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

