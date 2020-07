Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup bathtub fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking garage pool bbq/grill coffee bar dog park package receiving

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Alpha West, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of comfort and convenience. With studio, one, and two-bedroom homes available, our new apartments in Dallas have a floor plan to suit every lifestyle. Our community is filled with unique amenities in a vibrant community with premier dining and shopping just around the corner. At our luxury apartments in Dallas, TX, our modern industrial stylings create a comforting place to come home to. Find your new home at Jefferson Alpha West and discover why we offer the best apartments in Dallas!