Apartment List
/
TX
/
farmers branch
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

205 Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Farmers Branch renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
23 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
50 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,249
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
56 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1657 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
6 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,138
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 2 miles from the DART station and local shopping. On-site pool, gym and fire pit. Dogs and cats welcome. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Furnished.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
$
310 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1423 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
$
116 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
319 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
190 Units Available
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1182 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes conveniently close to the intersection of I-635 and I-35E. Unique touches, such as a stained-glass water tower and interactive art, set this community apart in terms of style.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
272 Units Available
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,227
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1177 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. A life of elegance and ease awaits at Jefferson 1900.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
64 Units Available
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1463 sqft
Sophisticated living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment of Dallas. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to major highway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
35 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
255 Units Available
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,223
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,373
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1186 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Alpha West, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
12 Units Available
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1523 sqft
Sophisticated. Styled. Timeless. Life is extraordinary — how you live it should be too! Dominion at Mercer Crossing is ideally located in the heart of the metroplex between Dallas and Ft. Worth, putting you right in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
40 Units Available
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1298 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Luxury community offers communal dog park, gym and pool. Great location close to Galleria Dallas and just off Dallas Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of Farmers Branch
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Preston Hills
9 Units Available
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
887 sqft
Pergola-shaded hammocks. Resort-style pool with cushioned lounge chairs. Faux wood flooring and black appliances in all homes, plus upgrade options like glass backsplash and framed mirrors. Five minutes to The Galleria Dallas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Courtyard with firepit and lounge seating, pool and hot tub, grills, mature trees. Patio/balcony in all homes, plus large windows for ample natural light. Under a mile to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
$
46 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,291
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1185 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$940
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1176 sqft
Sleek, modern, warm, welcoming. Contradictory? Not when used to describe VV&M apartments in North Dallas. A pedestrian walkway to the Village on the Parkway's shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, only adds to the city-within-a-city feel.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Preston Hills
7 Units Available
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$847
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$809
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1019 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
12 Units Available
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Village on the Green, you can kick back and relax knowing everything you need is close at hand.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
147 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,250
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1261 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Farmers Branch, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Farmers Branch renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFarmers Branch 3 BedroomsFarmers Branch Accessible ApartmentsFarmers Branch Apartments with Balcony
Farmers Branch Apartments with GarageFarmers Branch Apartments with GymFarmers Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmers Branch Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFarmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Apartments with Pool
Farmers Branch Apartments with Washer-DryerFarmers Branch Cheap PlacesFarmers Branch Dog Friendly ApartmentsFarmers Branch Furnished ApartmentsFarmers Branch Pet Friendly PlacesFarmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary