/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:13 AM
209 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
50 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1639 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
$
321 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
119 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
57 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1657 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
274 Units Available
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1368 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. A life of elegance and ease awaits at Jefferson 1900.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
25 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,266
1474 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
$
311 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1423 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
63 Units Available
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1463 sqft
Sophisticated living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment of Dallas. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to major highway.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
12 Units Available
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1523 sqft
Sophisticated. Styled. Timeless. Life is extraordinary — how you live it should be too! Dominion at Mercer Crossing is ideally located in the heart of the metroplex between Dallas and Ft. Worth, putting you right in the middle of it all.
Results within 1 mile of Farmers Branch
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
57 Units Available
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1384 sqft
Prime North Dallas location with resort-inspired pool and spa area and fully-equipped fitness center. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings with Crown Molding, attached garages and dual sink vanities.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1587 sqft
Sleek, modern, warm, welcoming. Contradictory? Not when used to describe VV&M apartments in North Dallas. A pedestrian walkway to the Village on the Parkway's shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, only adds to the city-within-a-city feel.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
77 Units Available
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1336 sqft
Elegant homes with rounded corners and arched doorways, faux wood floors and maple spice cabinetry. Fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment, plus yoga/pilates room. Reach I-635 and President George Bush Turnpike in under five minutes.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1560 sqft
The Brownstones Apartments in Dallas, TX offer modern loft-style living with spacious floor plans and updated interiors. A gorgeous resort-style pool is on the grounds.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
183 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1381 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
45 Units Available
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1450 sqft
Great for commuters, just minutes from downtown Dallas. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, private garages and biking trails. Units include amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and California closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1386 sqft
Prestonwood Place and Pepper Square are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include two pools, on-site laundry ,and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and island kitchens.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
65 Units Available
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1352 sqft
Upscale interiors with hardwood-style floors and crown molding. Direct access to lake for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and central fountain. Reach I-635 and I-35E within five minutes.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Westhollow
8 Units Available
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1228 sqft
Amherst Oaks Apartments is ready for your visit! The 3728-3790 High Vista Dr. location in Dallas's 75244 area has so much to offer its residents. Here at this community, the staff is ready to help you find the perfect place.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
40 Units Available
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1290 sqft
The Villages of Royal Lane, offers garden style apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Farmers Branch
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
12 Units Available
Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1516 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units are available in this community. President George Bush Turnpike puts the best of Dallas nearby. Onsite sauna, volleyball court, clubhouse and hot tub. Units have washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
110 Units Available
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
2088 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartments on the lake with cobblestone promenades and nearby restaurants and boutiques. Newly renovated apartments feature intrusion alarms, built-in entertainment center and gas fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
26 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1511 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.
Similar Pages
Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFarmers Branch 3 BedroomsFarmers Branch Accessible ApartmentsFarmers Branch Apartments with Balcony
Farmers Branch Apartments with GarageFarmers Branch Apartments with GymFarmers Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmers Branch Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFarmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Apartments with Pool