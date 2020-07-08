All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Brickyard

2061 Wittington Pl · (469) 207-1997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2061 Wittington Pl, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04-0218 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit 10-0322 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 12-0322 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 119+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-0316 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 01-4202 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 01-2170 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 49+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brickyard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
pool table
Here at The Brickyard, we strive for the unique. We’re combining two distinctive neighborhoods to provide options and amenities to fit your style. We're giving you a space where you re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. Either way you choose, you're getting a hip, stylish home, easy access to the rest of the metroplex, and affordability that you can’t find in most urban hubs. THE CANAL AT THE BRICKYARDWhen you choose The Canal, you’re choosing an architectural style that hails from Brooklyn, with walk-up style apartments and townhomes, views of the canal, and plenty of brick exteriors. With brand new units and a built-in community feel, this neighborhood is ready for you to re-locate! THE CROSBY AT THE BRICKYARDThe Crosby is the newest neighborhood at The Brickyard, and brings a bit of a softer side to the industrial styling of The Brickyard. With air-conditioned corridors and two uniquely designed courtyards, The Crosby sets the bar for luxury living. COMING 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 (1 bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
deposit: $250.00
Cats
deposit: $150.00
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brickyard have any available units?
Brickyard has 174 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brickyard have?
Some of Brickyard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brickyard currently offering any rent specials?
Brickyard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brickyard pet-friendly?
Yes, Brickyard is pet friendly.
Does Brickyard offer parking?
Yes, Brickyard offers parking.
Does Brickyard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brickyard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brickyard have a pool?
Yes, Brickyard has a pool.
Does Brickyard have accessible units?
No, Brickyard does not have accessible units.
Does Brickyard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brickyard has units with dishwashers.
Does Brickyard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brickyard has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Brickyard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

