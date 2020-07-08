Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill pool table

Here at The Brickyard, we strive for the unique. We’re combining two distinctive neighborhoods to provide options and amenities to fit your style. We're giving you a space where you re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. Either way you choose, you're getting a hip, stylish home, easy access to the rest of the metroplex, and affordability that you can’t find in most urban hubs. THE CANAL AT THE BRICKYARDWhen you choose The Canal, you’re choosing an architectural style that hails from Brooklyn, with walk-up style apartments and townhomes, views of the canal, and plenty of brick exteriors. With brand new units and a built-in community feel, this neighborhood is ready for you to re-locate! THE CROSBY AT THE BRICKYARDThe Crosby is the newest neighborhood at The Brickyard, and brings a bit of a softer side to the industrial styling of The Brickyard. With air-conditioned corridors and two uniquely designed courtyards, The Crosby sets the bar for luxury living. COMING 2019!