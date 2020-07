Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful garden home with pond view in excellent location. House is in pristine condition. Hardwood floor, stainless steel appliance, double oven, granite countertop in kitchen and bathrooms, 3 full bath, spacious kitchen, pergola and so much more. Refrigerator will stay with house. Do not miss this out! Cat might be considered. Please contact agent about it.

