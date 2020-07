Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom home ready for immediate move in. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay. Fresh paint and new wood floors. Minutes from I-635, Dallas North Tollway, Restaurants, Entertainment and Galleria Mall. Excellent public and private schools nearby. 3 living areas with lots of room to entertain. Covered patio and large backyard for summer cookouts. Small Pets on case by case basis.