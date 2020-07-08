3610 Cedar Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fabulous home and location! *Short term lease available! This custom built home was built with practicality and entertainment in mind. This home features hardwoods, all appliances, built-ins, walk-ins, lots of storage. Office or study could be used as 4th BR. Great landscaped front and backyard with sparkling pool and outdoor living and kitchen area. Circle drive allows for addtional parking. 3 HVAC zones in this home. An oversized garage allows for additional storage. Close to 635,I-35,Tollway,Galleria,Brookhaven Country Club! Yard work and pool service included in rent.