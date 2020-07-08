All apartments in Farmers Branch
Location

3610 Cedar Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fabulous home and location! *Short term lease available! This custom built home was built with practicality and entertainment in mind. This home features hardwoods, all appliances, built-ins, walk-ins, lots of storage. Office or study could be used as 4th BR. Great landscaped front and backyard with sparkling pool and outdoor living and kitchen area. Circle drive allows for addtional parking. 3 HVAC zones in this home. An oversized garage allows for additional storage. Close to 635,I-35,Tollway,Galleria,Brookhaven Country Club! Yard work and pool service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Cedar Lane have any available units?
3610 Cedar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3610 Cedar Lane have?
Some of 3610 Cedar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Cedar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Cedar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Cedar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Cedar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3610 Cedar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Cedar Lane offers parking.
Does 3610 Cedar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Cedar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Cedar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3610 Cedar Lane has a pool.
Does 3610 Cedar Lane have accessible units?
No, 3610 Cedar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Cedar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Cedar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Cedar Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3610 Cedar Lane has units with air conditioning.

