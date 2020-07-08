3464 Courtyard Circle

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub tennis court

Do you love the country club life? 3464 Courtyard Cir is located within Brookhaven Country Club providing a lifestyle that few can understand. Low maintenance living with spacious courtyard home with clean lines & great flow. Updated kitchen with modern quartz counter-tops & circular breakfast nook that makes for great office space with a wall of windows. Over-sized master suite on the first floor opens to the private courtyard with master bathroom that features indoor jetted hot tub. Upstairs has sizable bedrooms and loft space. Close to Brookhaven Country Club with access to 54 holes of golf, amazing tennis, pools & more! No HOA!