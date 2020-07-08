Located on Brookhaven Golf Course and overlooks two fairways. This four bedroom home was remodeled four years ago. The kitchen features a large island that opens up into the living room. All stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. There is a large enclosed patio that has great views of the golf course.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3323 Pine Tree Circle have any available units?
3323 Pine Tree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3323 Pine Tree Circle have?
Some of 3323 Pine Tree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 Pine Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Pine Tree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.