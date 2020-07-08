All apartments in Farmers Branch
3323 Pine Tree Circle

3323 Pine Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3323 Pine Tree Circle, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on Brookhaven Golf Course and overlooks two fairways. This four bedroom home was remodeled four years ago. The kitchen features a large island that opens up into the living room. All stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. There is a large enclosed patio that has great views of the golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Pine Tree Circle have any available units?
3323 Pine Tree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3323 Pine Tree Circle have?
Some of 3323 Pine Tree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 Pine Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Pine Tree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Pine Tree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3323 Pine Tree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3323 Pine Tree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3323 Pine Tree Circle offers parking.
Does 3323 Pine Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 Pine Tree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Pine Tree Circle have a pool?
No, 3323 Pine Tree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Pine Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 3323 Pine Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Pine Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3323 Pine Tree Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3323 Pine Tree Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3323 Pine Tree Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

