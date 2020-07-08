All apartments in Farmers Branch
Location

3284 Golfing Green Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brookhaven Country Club, recently refurbished with granite, tile, carpet, paint and ceilings. New range cook top, oven, new Stainless dishwasher,. Sprinkler, fenced yard and one house from Country Club entrance across the street. The home has 2 living areas with wood floors and a Large garden room with floor to ceiling windows and french doors for great backyard access. Kitchen is open to den with granite breakfast bar,. New Light gray ceramic tile in the kitchen, breakfast and separate utility room.New carpet in all bedrooms and hall. New 2 inch white window blinds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3284 Golfing Green Drive have any available units?
3284 Golfing Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3284 Golfing Green Drive have?
Some of 3284 Golfing Green Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3284 Golfing Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3284 Golfing Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3284 Golfing Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3284 Golfing Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3284 Golfing Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3284 Golfing Green Drive offers parking.
Does 3284 Golfing Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3284 Golfing Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3284 Golfing Green Drive have a pool?
No, 3284 Golfing Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3284 Golfing Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 3284 Golfing Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3284 Golfing Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3284 Golfing Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3284 Golfing Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3284 Golfing Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

