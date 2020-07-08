3284 Golfing Green Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brookhaven Country Club, recently refurbished with granite, tile, carpet, paint and ceilings. New range cook top, oven, new Stainless dishwasher,. Sprinkler, fenced yard and one house from Country Club entrance across the street. The home has 2 living areas with wood floors and a Large garden room with floor to ceiling windows and french doors for great backyard access. Kitchen is open to den with granite breakfast bar,. New Light gray ceramic tile in the kitchen, breakfast and separate utility room.New carpet in all bedrooms and hall. New 2 inch white window blinds.