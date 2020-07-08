3272 Golfing Green Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Located in the middle of Brookhaven Country Club, offering a lifestyle of leisure living. Many recent updates throughout the home include modern fixtures, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, ceramic tiles & hardwood floors. The open-concept floor plans offers room for a large family living area & flexible dining space, perfect for entertaining and customizing the layout to your own needs. Other highlights include a gas-starter fireplace, ample storage space, and a generously-sized fenced in yard. Great community vibe with ease of access to golf, tennis, gym, pools & more at Brookhaven Country Club. (Private Membership Required, Preferred Rates for Qualifying Tenants)