3272 Golfing Green Drive

Amenities
Located in the middle of Brookhaven Country Club, offering a lifestyle of leisure living. Many recent updates throughout the home include modern fixtures, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, ceramic tiles & hardwood floors. The open-concept floor plans offers room for a large family living area & flexible dining space, perfect for entertaining and customizing the layout to your own needs. Other highlights include a gas-starter fireplace, ample storage space, and a generously-sized fenced in yard. Great community vibe with ease of access to golf, tennis, gym, pools & more at Brookhaven Country Club. (Private Membership Required, Preferred Rates for Qualifying Tenants)