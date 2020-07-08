All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:51 AM

3272 Golfing Green Drive

3272 Golfing Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3272 Golfing Green Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in the middle of Brookhaven Country Club, offering a lifestyle of leisure living.  Many recent updates throughout the home  include modern fixtures, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, ceramic tiles & hardwood floors.  The open-concept floor plans offers room for a large family living area & flexible dining space, perfect for entertaining and customizing the layout to your own needs.  Other highlights include a gas-starter fireplace, ample storage space, and a generously-sized fenced in yard.  Great community vibe with ease of access to golf, tennis, gym, pools & more at Brookhaven Country Club.  (Private Membership Required, Preferred Rates for Qualifying Tenants)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3272 Golfing Green Drive have any available units?
3272 Golfing Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3272 Golfing Green Drive have?
Some of 3272 Golfing Green Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3272 Golfing Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3272 Golfing Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3272 Golfing Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3272 Golfing Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3272 Golfing Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3272 Golfing Green Drive offers parking.
Does 3272 Golfing Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3272 Golfing Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3272 Golfing Green Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3272 Golfing Green Drive has a pool.
Does 3272 Golfing Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 3272 Golfing Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3272 Golfing Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3272 Golfing Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3272 Golfing Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3272 Golfing Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

