Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This townhouse has been totally renovated-ready for new tenants. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite and recent appliances. All 3 bathrooms have been updated with granite counters. Recently done: laminate wood flooring downstairs, paint, carpet, lighting and french doors in family room as well as a built in storage and desk area. Quiet neighborhood with community pool. Near Brookhaven golf course. HOA being paid by owner and it includes water and trash.