3130 Brookhaven Club Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
This property is located on BROKEHAVEN GOLF COURSE. Enjoy sitting in back looking over the golf course. This three bedroom home was completely updated two years ago. There is no fence in back so the owner is looking for a tenant that does not have pets. Brookhaven Club is located just down the street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)