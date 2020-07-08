All apartments in Farmers Branch
3130 Brookhaven Club Drive

3130 Brookhaven Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3130 Brookhaven Club Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property is located on BROKEHAVEN GOLF COURSE. Enjoy sitting in back looking over the golf course. This three bedroom home was completely updated two years ago. There is no fence in back so the owner is looking for a tenant that does not have pets. Brookhaven Club is located just down the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive have any available units?
3130 Brookhaven Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive have?
Some of 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Brookhaven Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive offers parking.
Does 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive have a pool?
No, 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 Brookhaven Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

