Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
3029 Topaz Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
3029 Topaz Lane
3029 Topaz Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3029 Topaz Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lots of updates, including new AC, grace this charming 3BR-2BA-2LA home. The Back yard is a real oasis and ready for summer fun. Renovations almost complete... coming soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3029 Topaz Lane have any available units?
3029 Topaz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Farmers Branch, TX
.
What amenities does 3029 Topaz Lane have?
Some of 3029 Topaz Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3029 Topaz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Topaz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Topaz Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3029 Topaz Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch
.
Does 3029 Topaz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3029 Topaz Lane offers parking.
Does 3029 Topaz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Topaz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Topaz Lane have a pool?
No, 3029 Topaz Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Topaz Lane have accessible units?
No, 3029 Topaz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Topaz Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3029 Topaz Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3029 Topaz Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3029 Topaz Lane has units with air conditioning.
