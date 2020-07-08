All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated May 12 2019 at 9:39 AM

2958 Joanna Drive

2958 Joanna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2958 Joanna Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally Remodeled Traditional home with perfect location. Enlarged living room has beautiful windows, double doors*Engineered laminate flooring*New Carpet*2-in blinds*Kitchen includes new granite counters, refinished upgraded cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances - Microwave, dishwasher, top of the line gas stove, double sinks and Refrigerator. Eat-In Dining Area will hold large table for meal times. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans. Master Suite with private bathroom, Other bedrooms has walk-in closets. Extra pantry and closet space. Oversized, front and back yards. Nearby parks, shopping and restaurants. Home is waiting for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2958 Joanna Drive have any available units?
2958 Joanna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2958 Joanna Drive have?
Some of 2958 Joanna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2958 Joanna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2958 Joanna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2958 Joanna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2958 Joanna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 2958 Joanna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2958 Joanna Drive offers parking.
Does 2958 Joanna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2958 Joanna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2958 Joanna Drive have a pool?
No, 2958 Joanna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2958 Joanna Drive have accessible units?
No, 2958 Joanna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2958 Joanna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2958 Joanna Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2958 Joanna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2958 Joanna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

