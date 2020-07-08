2958 Joanna Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Totally Remodeled Traditional home with perfect location. Enlarged living room has beautiful windows, double doors*Engineered laminate flooring*New Carpet*2-in blinds*Kitchen includes new granite counters, refinished upgraded cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances - Microwave, dishwasher, top of the line gas stove, double sinks and Refrigerator. Eat-In Dining Area will hold large table for meal times. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans. Master Suite with private bathroom, Other bedrooms has walk-in closets. Extra pantry and closet space. Oversized, front and back yards. Nearby parks, shopping and restaurants. Home is waiting for you.