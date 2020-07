Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Fully furnished house available for short or long term leases. All linens, housewares, and appliances provided. Water, Sewer, Trash, Electric, Gas, Cable, Wi-fi, and yard maintenance are included in the lease. Perfect for corporate needs or those remodeling or building. Real wood floors, granite counters, open concept living in a beautiful heavily treed neighborhood.