Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:25 AM

2836 Golfing Green

2836 Golfing Green Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2836 Golfing Green Dr, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-appointed duplex in the heart of Farmers Branch with immediate availability. Located across the street from scenic Rawhide Park, which features a two-mile walking running trail and a short walk to the Manske Library. This duplex includes a large living space with a wood burning fireplace, fresh paint, updated counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located one mile north of 635 and walking distance from the Dart Rail and shops at Mustang Square. Large trees, sprinkler system, private fencing and covered patio. Includes a 2 car garage in the rear of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Golfing Green have any available units?
2836 Golfing Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2836 Golfing Green have?
Some of 2836 Golfing Green's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 Golfing Green currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Golfing Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Golfing Green pet-friendly?
No, 2836 Golfing Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 2836 Golfing Green offer parking?
Yes, 2836 Golfing Green offers parking.
Does 2836 Golfing Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 Golfing Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Golfing Green have a pool?
No, 2836 Golfing Green does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Golfing Green have accessible units?
No, 2836 Golfing Green does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Golfing Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2836 Golfing Green has units with dishwashers.
Does 2836 Golfing Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 2836 Golfing Green does not have units with air conditioning.

