2836 Golfing Green

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well-appointed duplex in the heart of Farmers Branch with immediate availability. Located across the street from scenic Rawhide Park, which features a two-mile walking running trail and a short walk to the Manske Library. This duplex includes a large living space with a wood burning fireplace, fresh paint, updated counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located one mile north of 635 and walking distance from the Dart Rail and shops at Mustang Square. Large trees, sprinkler system, private fencing and covered patio. Includes a 2 car garage in the rear of home.