2819 Hollandale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PRICE REDUCTION!! Great 4 bedroom home in a great location! Hardwood flooring in common areas, granite counters in kitchen, baths. Highly desired gas stove for the avid cook! Three large bedrooms up. Master down. Study or office area is a bonus! Newer furnace, flue,gas line and digital thermostat. Kitchen remodel 2017 including appliances. Baths remodeled 2015, 2017. Roof replaced 2015. New electric panel 2015. All carpeting replaced 2017. New ac upstairs 2018. Roof replaced 2015. 2-car garage and spacious fenced back yard with dog run. Conveniently located between I-35, LBJ Fwy and Dallas Tollway. A MUST SEE!