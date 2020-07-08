All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2819 Hollandale Lane

2819 Hollandale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Hollandale Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCTION!! Great 4 bedroom home in a great location! Hardwood flooring in common areas, granite counters in kitchen, baths. Highly desired gas stove for the avid cook! Three large bedrooms up. Master down. Study or office area is a bonus! Newer furnace, flue,gas line and digital thermostat. Kitchen remodel 2017 including appliances. Baths remodeled 2015, 2017. Roof replaced 2015. New electric panel 2015. All carpeting replaced 2017. New ac upstairs 2018. Roof replaced 2015. 2-car garage and spacious fenced back yard with dog run. Conveniently located between I-35, LBJ Fwy and Dallas Tollway. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Hollandale Lane have any available units?
2819 Hollandale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2819 Hollandale Lane have?
Some of 2819 Hollandale Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 Hollandale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Hollandale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Hollandale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 Hollandale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2819 Hollandale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2819 Hollandale Lane offers parking.
Does 2819 Hollandale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 Hollandale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Hollandale Lane have a pool?
No, 2819 Hollandale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Hollandale Lane have accessible units?
No, 2819 Hollandale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Hollandale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 Hollandale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2819 Hollandale Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2819 Hollandale Lane has units with air conditioning.

