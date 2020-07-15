All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

2806 Golfing Green Dr

2806 Golfing Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2806 Golfing Green Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2 Bedroom 2 bath Farmers Branch Duplex on Green Belt - Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex overlooking Green Belt and creek. New Laminate floors throughout. All new cabinets in kitchen. All new appliances include cook top, Stainless Steel vent hood, double oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator. New Granite counter tops and black splash. recessed lighting, 2 inch faux wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in utility room. Central heating and air. 2 car carport in rear. Contact us for Full Property details including all photos; Or to schedule a time to view the property.

(RLNE5881272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Golfing Green Dr have any available units?
2806 Golfing Green Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2806 Golfing Green Dr have?
Some of 2806 Golfing Green Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Golfing Green Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Golfing Green Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Golfing Green Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 Golfing Green Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2806 Golfing Green Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2806 Golfing Green Dr offers parking.
Does 2806 Golfing Green Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Golfing Green Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Golfing Green Dr have a pool?
No, 2806 Golfing Green Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Golfing Green Dr have accessible units?
No, 2806 Golfing Green Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Golfing Green Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 Golfing Green Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2806 Golfing Green Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2806 Golfing Green Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
