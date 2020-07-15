2806 Golfing Green Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

2 Bedroom 2 bath Farmers Branch Duplex on Green Belt - Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex overlooking Green Belt and creek. New Laminate floors throughout. All new cabinets in kitchen. All new appliances include cook top, Stainless Steel vent hood, double oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator. New Granite counter tops and black splash. recessed lighting, 2 inch faux wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in utility room. Central heating and air. 2 car carport in rear. Contact us for Full Property details including all photos; Or to schedule a time to view the property.



