2756 Hollandale Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely redesigned and renovated home in a nice and quiet neighborhood! This home has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms. Fully renovated bathrooms with new plumbing and electrical fixtures. Laminated floors in living areas and porcelain tile floors I. Kitchen and baths . Open layout that is warm and welcoming. Kitchen has been fully updated with new cabinets, with premium granite counters, with new stainless steel appliances. Enclosed porch in the back and new energy efficient windows. AC unit is only 4 years old. Close to the Library, Schools, Recreation Center and Parks. This house will not last long. Come see it today!!