Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

2756 Hollandale Lane

Location

2756 Hollandale Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely redesigned and renovated home in a nice and quiet neighborhood! This home has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms. Fully renovated bathrooms with new plumbing and electrical fixtures. Laminated floors in living areas and porcelain tile floors I. Kitchen and baths . Open layout that is warm and welcoming. Kitchen has been fully updated with new cabinets, with premium granite counters, with new stainless steel appliances. Enclosed porch in the back and new energy efficient windows. AC unit is only 4 years old. Close to the Library, Schools, Recreation Center and Parks. This house will not last long. Come see it today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 Hollandale Lane have any available units?
2756 Hollandale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2756 Hollandale Lane have?
Some of 2756 Hollandale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2756 Hollandale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2756 Hollandale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 Hollandale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2756 Hollandale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 2756 Hollandale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2756 Hollandale Lane offers parking.
Does 2756 Hollandale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2756 Hollandale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 Hollandale Lane have a pool?
No, 2756 Hollandale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2756 Hollandale Lane have accessible units?
No, 2756 Hollandale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 Hollandale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2756 Hollandale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2756 Hollandale Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2756 Hollandale Lane has units with air conditioning.

