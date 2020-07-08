2677 Greenhurst Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1 bath home in Farmers Branch features carpet and laminate flooring, appliances, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced backyard with a shed and off-street parking. The home is located near Farmers Branch Elementary School, Vivian Field Middle School and Stadium, Farmers Branch Park, Planet Fitness, Farmers Branch Aquuatics Centers and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utility connections!



Alden Short, Inc. does not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.