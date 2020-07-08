All apartments in Farmers Branch
2677 Greenhurst Dr

2677 Greenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2677 Greenhurst Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1 bath home in Farmers Branch features carpet and laminate flooring, appliances, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced backyard with a shed and off-street parking. The home is located near Farmers Branch Elementary School, Vivian Field Middle School and Stadium, Farmers Branch Park, Planet Fitness, Farmers Branch Aquuatics Centers and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utility connections!

Alden Short, Inc. does not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2677 Greenhurst Dr have any available units?
2677 Greenhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2677 Greenhurst Dr have?
Some of 2677 Greenhurst Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2677 Greenhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2677 Greenhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2677 Greenhurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2677 Greenhurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2677 Greenhurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2677 Greenhurst Dr offers parking.
Does 2677 Greenhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2677 Greenhurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2677 Greenhurst Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2677 Greenhurst Dr has a pool.
Does 2677 Greenhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 2677 Greenhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2677 Greenhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2677 Greenhurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2677 Greenhurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2677 Greenhurst Dr has units with air conditioning.

