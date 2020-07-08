All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:03 AM

2514 Wicker Avenue

2514 Wicker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Wicker Avenue, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded and updated stunner in desirable Valwood Park section of Farmers Branch. Come view this wonderful home that offers a very flexible floorplan. Home has just received a long list of improvements. The kitchen offers new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances with new dark stained cabinets. The paint is fresh and neutral. All the light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The carpet thru out the home is new. The roof is new. The yard has wonderful mature trees in the front and back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Wicker Avenue have any available units?
2514 Wicker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2514 Wicker Avenue have?
Some of 2514 Wicker Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Wicker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Wicker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Wicker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Wicker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 2514 Wicker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2514 Wicker Avenue offers parking.
Does 2514 Wicker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Wicker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Wicker Avenue have a pool?
No, 2514 Wicker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Wicker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2514 Wicker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Wicker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 Wicker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 Wicker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 Wicker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

