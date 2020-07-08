2514 Wicker Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded and updated stunner in desirable Valwood Park section of Farmers Branch. Come view this wonderful home that offers a very flexible floorplan. Home has just received a long list of improvements. The kitchen offers new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances with new dark stained cabinets. The paint is fresh and neutral. All the light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The carpet thru out the home is new. The roof is new. The yard has wonderful mature trees in the front and back yard.